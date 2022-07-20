Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of RIMPAC 2022: U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Isidro Coreno-Barcenas

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220801-N-UL813-2001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Isidro Coreno-Barcenas speaks on his job and his experience aboard U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, Aug. 1. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.04.2022 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853045
    VIRIN: 220801-N-UL813-2001
    Filename: DOD_109145797
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, Faces of RIMPAC 2022: U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Isidro Coreno-Barcenas, by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capable Adaptive Partners
    RIMPAC2022

