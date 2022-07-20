Faces of RIMPAC 2022: U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Isidro Coreno-Barcenas

220801-N-UL813-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2022) U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Isidro Coreno-Barcenas speaks on his job and his experience aboard U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, Aug. 1. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
|07.20.2022
|08.04.2022 00:26
|Video Productions
|853045
|220801-N-UL813-2001
|DOD_109145797
|00:02:06
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|1
