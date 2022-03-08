Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Exercise Koolendong 22

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Australian Army soldiers participate in exercise Koolendong 22 across the Northern Territory and Western Australia from July 10 through August 2, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853043
    VIRIN: 220803-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109145773
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: NT, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Exercise Koolendong 22, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    US Air Force
    ADF
    Featurehighlight
    MRF-D 22
    Koolendong 22

