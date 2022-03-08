U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, U.S. Army Soldiers, and Australian Army soldiers participate in exercise Koolendong 22 across the Northern Territory and Western Australia from July 10 through August 2, 2022. Exercise Koolendong 22 is a combined and joint force exercise focused on expeditionary advanced base operations conducted by U.S. Marines, U.S. Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and Australian Defence Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853043
|VIRIN:
|220803-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145773
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: Exercise Koolendong 22, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT