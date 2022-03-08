USAACE Best Warrior Competition 2022 Day 3

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center Excellence and Fort Rucker took part in their third day of the "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" competition which included a 12-mile forced march and a mystery event, which was later revealed to be an obstacle course at Eglin Air Force Base. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)
|08.03.2022
|08.03.2022 17:51
|Video Productions
|853021
|220803-A-TT120-196
|DOD_109145519
|00:01:29
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|2
|2
