RIMPAC 2022 Canadian Armed Forces Wrap-Up

PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 3, 2022) – The video is a summary of the Canadian Armed Forces participation during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces video edited by Randy Cruz)
