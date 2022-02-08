2-1 GSAB Aerial Gunnery Reel August 2, 2022

Air crews of Alpha Company “Fighting Eagles”, assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery tables utilizing their M240B machine guns and UH-60 Black Hawks to engage targets at Fort Riley, Aug. 2, 2022. Tables 2 through 6 were fired to build proficiency with the company's air frames and weapons systems. (Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 19:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853014
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-RE854-1338
|Filename:
|DOD_109145421
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
