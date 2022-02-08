Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-1 GSAB Aerial Gunnery Reel August 2, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Air crews of Alpha Company “Fighting Eagles”, assigned to 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery tables utilizing their M240B machine guns and UH-60 Black Hawks to engage targets at Fort Riley, Aug. 2, 2022. Tables 2 through 6 were fired to build proficiency with the company's air frames and weapons systems. (Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 19:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853014
    VIRIN: 220802-A-RE854-1338
    Filename: DOD_109145421
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-1 GSAB Aerial Gunnery Reel August 2, 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reel
    aerial gunnery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT