    NSWC Corona Designs Web App to Streamline the Shipbuilding

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    David Myers, a data integration engineer at Naval Surface Warfare, Corona Division, discusses how he designed the Government Equipment Management Information System to help streamline the shipbuilding process in an interview at Norco, California, Feb. 22, 2022. GEMIS is a web application that serves as a central location to track progress data from across multiple organizations that provide assets for shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 18:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853006
    VIRIN: 220222-N-LY586-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145311
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Designs Web App to Streamline the Shipbuilding, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer
    NSWC Corona
    Data Integration
    NAVSEA Corona

