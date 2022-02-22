NSWC Corona Designs Web App to Streamline the Shipbuilding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



David Myers, a data integration engineer at Naval Surface Warfare, Corona Division, discusses how he designed the Government Equipment Management Information System to help streamline the shipbuilding process in an interview at Norco, California, Feb. 22, 2022. GEMIS is a web application that serves as a central location to track progress data from across multiple organizations that provide assets for shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)