NSWC Corona Designs Web App to Streamline the Shipbuilding

David Myers, a data integration engineer at Naval Surface Warfare, Corona Division, discusses how he designed the Government Equipment Management Information System to help streamline the shipbuilding process in an interview at Norco, California, Feb. 22, 2022. GEMIS is a web application that serves as a central location to track progress data from across multiple organizations that provide assets for shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy video by James Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 18:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853006
|VIRIN:
|220222-N-LY586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145311
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
