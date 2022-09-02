Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First 100 Yards at Basic Training in Fort Sill

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Capt. Vira Miller 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Delta Battery, 1-19th FA BN, 434th FA BDE Trainees participating in the First 100 Yards ceremony in Fort Sill, Oklahoma

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:49
    VIRIN: 220209-A-PA251-613
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, First 100 Yards at Basic Training in Fort Sill, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #First100Yards #BasicTraining #FortSill #DrillSergeants #FiresFifty #FiresStrong

