    Rounds Complete: MAGTF-23 finishes ITX 4-22

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines Col. Quintin Jones, MAGTF-23 Commanding Officer, and SgtMaj Roberto Alviso, MAGTF-23 SgtMaj, speak about the conclusion of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022. Approximately 4,300 Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve mobilized from across the country to form Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23. ITX is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics and all the supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852997
    VIRIN: 220802-M-AB253-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145184
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rounds Complete: MAGTF-23 finishes ITX 4-22, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    MARINES
    ITX
    4THMARDIV
    MFRITX422

