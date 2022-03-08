U.S. Marines Col. Quintin Jones, MAGTF-23 Commanding Officer, and SgtMaj Roberto Alviso, MAGTF-23 SgtMaj, speak about the conclusion of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022. Approximately 4,300 Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve mobilized from across the country to form Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23. ITX is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics and all the supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852997
|VIRIN:
|220802-M-AB253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145184
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rounds Complete: MAGTF-23 finishes ITX 4-22, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT