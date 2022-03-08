Rounds Complete: MAGTF-23 finishes ITX 4-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines Col. Quintin Jones, MAGTF-23 Commanding Officer, and SgtMaj Roberto Alviso, MAGTF-23 SgtMaj, speak about the conclusion of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-22 at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022. Approximately 4,300 Marines and Sailors from Marine Forces Reserve mobilized from across the country to form Marine Air-Ground Task Force 23. ITX is a live-fire exercise combining infantry, artillery, aircraft, combat logistics and all the supporting elements to train battalion and squadron-sized units in the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)