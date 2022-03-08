Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The First Meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks virtually on securing access to reproductive and other health care services at the first meeting of the interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 852995
    Filename: DOD_109145180
    Length: 00:26:44
    Location: US

    This work, The First Meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden

