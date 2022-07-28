Grenade Training | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from 11th Regiment learn the fundamentals of how to throw an M69 simulation grenade during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Grenade training teaches the Cadets how to incorporate safe handling and throwing practices, which reduce injuries in peacetime as well as in combat.



Produced by Nathan Abbott