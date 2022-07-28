Grenade Training | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp

Cadets from 11th Regiment learn the fundamentals of how to throw an M69 simulation grenade during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Grenade training teaches the Cadets how to incorporate safe handling and throwing practices, which reduce injuries in peacetime as well as in combat.
Produced by Nathan Abbott
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852994
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-A2708-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145155
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
