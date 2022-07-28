Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grenade Training | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 11th Regiment learn the fundamentals of how to throw an M69 simulation grenade during CST (Cadet Summer Training) at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Grenade training teaches the Cadets how to incorporate safe handling and throwing practices, which reduce injuries in peacetime as well as in combat.

    Produced by Nathan Abbott

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:11
    Location: KY, US

    This work, Grenade Training | 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army ROTC
    11th Regiment
    Advanced Camp
    CST 2022

