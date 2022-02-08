Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Backpack by MWR

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    63rd Readiness Division

    In collaboration with MWR PRFT, SFC April Caswell, religious affairs non-commissioned officer brought an operation backpack event to the 63rd Readiness Division located at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., August 2. The MWR led event is a way to give back to the community by providing backpacks and school supplies for the Camp Parks and Moffett Field students as they prepare to for the upcoming school year!

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 14:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852991
    VIRIN: 220802-A-UV755-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145117
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    operation backpack
    mar
    63rd readiness division

