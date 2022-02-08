Operation Backpack by MWR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852991" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In collaboration with MWR PRFT, SFC April Caswell, religious affairs non-commissioned officer brought an operation backpack event to the 63rd Readiness Division located at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., August 2. The MWR led event is a way to give back to the community by providing backpacks and school supplies for the Camp Parks and Moffett Field students as they prepare to for the upcoming school year!