    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Brody Beaver, who was recently selected to be a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot by the 126th Air Refueling Wing, talks about how he is a blood relative of Eddie Rickenbacker and has dreamed of becoming an Air Force pilot since childhood. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:23
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 852987
    VIRIN: 210707-Z-UU033-808
    Filename: DOD_109145105
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Related to Rickenbacker, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviation
    Rickenbacker

