Related to Rickenbacker

Staff Sgt. Brody Beaver, who was recently selected to be a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot by the 126th Air Refueling Wing, talks about how he is a blood relative of Eddie Rickenbacker and has dreamed of becoming an Air Force pilot since childhood. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|07.07.2021
|08.03.2022 15:23
|Commercials
|852987
|210707-Z-UU033-808
|DOD_109145105
|00:02:00
|US
|0
|0
