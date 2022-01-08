Lt. Col. Dave DeRay, a T-6A Texan II instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with his son, 2nd Lt. Nick DeRay, a student pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852982
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-CD382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145095
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The DeRay's Air Force Legacy Continues, by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT