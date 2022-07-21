Capt. Scott Davoren, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview)

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Scott Davoren, a combat engineer officer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conducts an interview during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation while participating in Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 30, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852970
|VIRIN:
|220721-M-VL742-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109144771
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
