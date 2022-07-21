Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steelworker First Class Brice Randall, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Steelworker First Class Brice Randall, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Naval Construction Group 2, conducts an interview during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation while participating in Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 30, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 13:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852967
    VIRIN: 220721-M-VL742-1008
    Filename: DOD_109144756
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    engineering
    USNORTHCOM
    naval integration
    summer pioneer

