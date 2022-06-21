Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Basic Training

    FT. JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    A video production detailing the phases of basic training at Fort Jackson, SC and what to expect from each phase.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852951
    VIRIN: 220621-A-VV974-1001
    Filename: DOD_109144484
    Length: 00:05:08
    FT. JACKSON, SC, US

    This work, Welcome to Basic Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Basic training
    basic trainee
    Fort Jackson

