A video production detailing the phases of basic training at Fort Jackson, SC and what to expect from each phase.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852951
|VIRIN:
|220621-A-VV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144484
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|FT. JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome to Basic Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
