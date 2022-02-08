Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Chief discusses support for 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852947" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein discusses the Fort McCoy presence and support for the 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event Aug. 2, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. He also discusses the importance of community policing and events like this. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services has supported this event continuously for many years. The directorate also supported a similar event in Sparta, Wis. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)