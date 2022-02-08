Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein discusses the Fort McCoy presence and support for the 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event Aug. 2, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. He also discusses the importance of community policing and events like this. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services has supported this event continuously for many years. The directorate also supported a similar event in Sparta, Wis. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852947
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-OK556-896
|Filename:
|DOD_109144451
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|TOMAH, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Chief discusses support for 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
