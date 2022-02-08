Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Chief discusses support for 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event

    TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein discusses the Fort McCoy presence and support for the 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event Aug. 2, 2022, in Tomah, Wis. He also discusses the importance of community policing and events like this. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services has supported this event continuously for many years. The directorate also supported a similar event in Sparta, Wis. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 12:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852947
    VIRIN: 220802-A-OK556-896
    Filename: DOD_109144451
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: TOMAH, WI, US 

    This work, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Chief discusses support for 2022 Monroe County National Night Out event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

