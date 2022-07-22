One Final Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852944" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Corey Palmer, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, New York took his final flight on a B-52 Stratofortress with the 307th Bomb Wing, Louisiana, July 10, 2022. Palmer was formerly a B-52 tail gunner; he is one of the last remaining in the United States Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Kylar Vermeulen)