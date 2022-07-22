Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Final Flight

    NY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Airman Kylar Vermeulen 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Corey Palmer, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, New York took his final flight on a B-52 Stratofortress with the 307th Bomb Wing, Louisiana, July 10, 2022. Palmer was formerly a B-52 tail gunner; he is one of the last remaining in the United States Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Kylar Vermeulen)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Location: NY, US

    AFRC
    B-52 Stratofortress
    USAF
    AFGSC
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    914th Air Refueling Wing

