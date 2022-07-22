One Final Flight

Master Sgt. Corey Palmer, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, New York took his final flight on a B-52 Stratofortress with the 307th Bomb Wing, Louisiana, July 10, 2022. Palmer was formerly a B-52 tail gunner; he is one of the last remaining in the United States Air Force today. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Kylar Vermeulen)
