Do you like stories and creating? USO Stuttgart offers a story and craft time where volunteers read a book and help kids and adults build an accompanying craft. The program also helps children expand their problem solving and critical thinking skills.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852930
|VIRIN:
|220803-N-PW030-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144151
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
