The 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is under the Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Ga. If mobilized, the wing becomes part of Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The 445th Airlift Wing is composed of an Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Aeromedical Staging Squadron and three attached groups: the 445th Maintenance Group, which consists of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maintenance Squadron; the 445th Operations Group, which consists of the 89th Airlift Squadron, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Operations Support Squadron; and the 445th Mission Support Group, which consists of the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Force Support Squadron and, Security Forces Squadron.
|07.07.2022
|08.03.2022 08:33
|Video Productions
|852928
|220707-F-BT552-517
|DOD_109144108
|00:02:09
|OH, US
|0
|0
This work, 445th Airlift Wing two-minute video, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
