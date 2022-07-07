Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th Airlift Wing two-minute video

    OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is under the Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Ga. If mobilized, the wing becomes part of Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The 445th Airlift Wing is composed of an Aerospace Medicine Squadron, Aeromedical Staging Squadron and three attached groups: the 445th Maintenance Group, which consists of the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Maintenance Squadron; the 445th Operations Group, which consists of the 89th Airlift Squadron, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Operations Support Squadron; and the 445th Mission Support Group, which consists of the 87th Aerial Port Squadron, Civil Engineer Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Force Support Squadron and, Security Forces Squadron.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852928
    VIRIN: 220707-F-BT552-517
    Filename: DOD_109144108
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 445th Airlift Wing two-minute video, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #citizen airmen

