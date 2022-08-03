Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall participated in the AFSC job shadow program and shadowed different career fields such as 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 351st Air Refueling Squadron, 100th Force Support Squadron and many more.
Airmen can sign up to participate in this program through the Professional Development Center at their current base.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852926
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-NR913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144089
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSC Job Shadow Program, by A1C Viviam Chiu and Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
