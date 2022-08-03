video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall participated in the AFSC job shadow program and shadowed different career fields such as 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 351st Air Refueling Squadron, 100th Force Support Squadron and many more.



Airmen can sign up to participate in this program through the Professional Development Center at their current base.