    AFSC Job Shadow Program

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu and Airman Alvaro Villagomez

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall participated in the AFSC job shadow program and shadowed different career fields such as 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 351st Air Refueling Squadron, 100th Force Support Squadron and many more.

    Airmen can sign up to participate in this program through the Professional Development Center at their current base.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 08:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852926
    VIRIN: 220803-F-NR913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109144089
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ENG, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Job Shadow Program, by A1C Viviam Chiu and Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

