180FW Conducts Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, 2022, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio. The exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid generation and movement of personnel and equipment, evaluating the wing's ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel, aircraft and support equipment, while operating in a contested and degraded environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 08:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852921
|VIRIN:
|220802-Z-HS920-0061
|Filename:
|DOD_109144004
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
