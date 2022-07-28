JTAC CAS Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Bryan, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, talks about an awesome day of training with coalition partners on a range in Kuwait and his role in delivering Air Power. JTACs work with U.S. Army and sometimes coalition partners to deliver close air support to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)