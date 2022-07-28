Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTAC CAS Training

    KUWAIT

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Bryan, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, talks about an awesome day of training with coalition partners on a range in Kuwait and his role in delivering Air Power. JTACs work with U.S. Army and sometimes coalition partners to deliver close air support to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852918
    VIRIN: 220728-F-PT849-0001
    Filename: DOD_109143963
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KW

    range
    JTAC
    TACP
    CAS
    target
    82nd EASOS

