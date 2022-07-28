U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ty Bryan, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, talks about an awesome day of training with coalition partners on a range in Kuwait and his role in delivering Air Power. JTACs work with U.S. Army and sometimes coalition partners to deliver close air support to the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852918
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-PT849-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109143963
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTAC CAS Training, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
