AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Joshua Kielman, medic with Allied Forces North Battalion, narrates the induction ceremony followed by the lighting of NCO candles during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade NCO induction ceremony, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 30, 2022. This ceremony signifies the Soldier's progression towards becoming a leader. A red candle symbolizes strength and courage, a white candle for purity and commitment and a blue candle for valor and pride. (Video by Henri Cambier)