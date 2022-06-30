Staff Sgt. Joshua Kielman, medic with Allied Forces North Battalion, narrates the induction ceremony followed by the lighting of NCO candles during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade NCO induction ceremony, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 30, 2022. This ceremony signifies the Soldier's progression towards becoming a leader. A red candle symbolizes strength and courage, a white candle for purity and commitment and a blue candle for valor and pride. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|06.30.2022
|08.03.2022 02:57
|B-Roll
|852909
|220630-A-HZ738-9004
|DOD_109143829
|00:05:15
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
