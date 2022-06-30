Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.30.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Kielman, medic with Allied Forces North Battalion, narrates the induction ceremony followed by the lighting of NCO candles during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade NCO induction ceremony, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 30, 2022. This ceremony signifies the Soldier's progression towards becoming a leader. A red candle symbolizes strength and courage, a white candle for purity and commitment and a blue candle for valor and pride. (Video by Henri Cambier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852909
    VIRIN: 220630-A-HZ738-9004
    Filename: DOD_109143829
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNORTH
    "StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Induction "

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT