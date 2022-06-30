Command Sgt. Maj. Gary E. Yurgans, USAG Benelux; Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela, USANATO Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Julie R. Steward, Allied Forces North Battalion; and Staff Sgt. Kelly, chaplain assistant, participate in AFNORTH USANATO Brigade Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, June 30, 2022.. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852908
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-HZ738-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_109143824
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
