    Senior Living Quarters on Camp Humphreys

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Unaccompanied E-7s and above can take a look here at what Camp Humphreys, South Korea has in store for them regarding on-post housing. Video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 01:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852906
    VIRIN: 220802-A-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_109143717
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Living Quarters on Camp Humphreys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

