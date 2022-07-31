A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor preforms for fans at Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|07.31.2022
|08.02.2022 22:23
|B-Roll
|00:05:01
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
This work, F-22 Raptor ATOH Aerial Demonstrations, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22A Raptor
