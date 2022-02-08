USAACE Best Warrior Competition 2022 DAY 2

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Aviation Center Excellence took part in the second day of the "Best Warrior" competition which included land navigation, urban operations, and weapons familiarization and qualification. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jordan Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852881
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-TT120-028
|Filename:
|DOD_109143413
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
