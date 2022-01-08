Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIMPAC 2022 Amphibious Raid B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Paul Seeber 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (Aug. 1, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and CH-53E Super Stallions land during a multinational littoral operations exercise as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852880
    VIRIN: 220801-N-KL795-2002
    Filename: DOD_109143411
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2022 Amphibious Raid B-Roll, by CPO Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    MV-22
    RIMPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT