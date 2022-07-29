MAG 41 conducts Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations scenario during ITX 4-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a long-range refueling mission at a forward arming and refueling point located at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, Calif., July 29, 2022. 4th MAW squadrons, including HMLA-775, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 764, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, worked side-by-side to execute an Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations scenario during ITX 4-22. MAG-41 tripled the combat radius of the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom via multiple refueling methods, including the first use of the Tactical Aviation Ground Refueling System during an exercise by the Reserve Component. This vastly reduced the refueling time required and prevented MAG-41 personnel and aircraft from being targeted by the enemy. This scenario was carried out entirely by MAG-41 assets and demonstrated the Reserve Component's capability to execute missions described in Force Design 2030.. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. James Stanfield)