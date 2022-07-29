Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Military Police Brigade 2022 Annual Training Wrap up

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    49th Military Police Brigade Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Adam Rix walks us through annual training for the 870th MP Company, 149th CBRN Company, 185th MP BN HHC, and the 49th MP BDE HHD. Soldiers executed MDMP, sand tables, Mobile TOC operations, operational decontamination, reconnaissance, weapons training, and more at Camp Roberts, California the week of July 23, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852850
    VIRIN: 220729-A-XU624-598
    Filename: DOD_109143004
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Military Police Brigade 2022 Annual Training Wrap up, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAARNG

