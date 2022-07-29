49th Military Police Brigade 2022 Annual Training Wrap up

49th Military Police Brigade Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Adam Rix walks us through annual training for the 870th MP Company, 149th CBRN Company, 185th MP BN HHC, and the 49th MP BDE HHD. Soldiers executed MDMP, sand tables, Mobile TOC operations, operational decontamination, reconnaissance, weapons training, and more at Camp Roberts, California the week of July 23, 2022.
