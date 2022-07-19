Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction progresses at the McGregor Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    John Henderson, project engineer, gives an update on the McGregor Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852837
    VIRIN: 221907-A-AB038-001
    Filename: DOD_109142896
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction progresses at the McGregor Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    McGregor
    St. Paul District
    Upper Mississippi River Restoration
    UMRR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT