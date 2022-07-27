Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-68 AR Conducts Bradley Table VI

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery table VI at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, July 27, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852809
    VIRIN: 220729-Z-TS965-3001
    Filename: DOD_109142471
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 1-68 AR Conducts Bradley Table VI, by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

