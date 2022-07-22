Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang Squadron fires M1A2 Sepv3 Abrams tank

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. 3rd Infantry Division fired the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during their Table VI qualification for operators new equipment training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank OPNET is part of the brigade’s glide path to become the most modern Army brigade this fall. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852807
    VIRIN: 220722-A-ET609-1001
    Filename: DOD_109142405
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Mustang Squadron fires M1A2 Sepv3 Abrams tank, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    forscom
    3ID
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    M1A2 Sepv3 Abrams

