Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. 3rd Infantry Division fired the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during their Table VI qualification for operators new equipment training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank OPNET is part of the brigade’s glide path to become the most modern Army brigade this fall. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852807
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-ET609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109142405
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang Squadron fires M1A2 Sepv3 Abrams tank, by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
