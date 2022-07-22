Mustang Squadron fires M1A2 Sepv3 Abrams tank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. 3rd Infantry Division fired the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank during their Table VI qualification for operators new equipment training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 22, 2022. The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank OPNET is part of the brigade’s glide path to become the most modern Army brigade this fall. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)