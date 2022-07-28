CMSAF #6 McCoy memorial service

A memorial service was held for CMSAF #6 James McCoy at St. Matthews Church in Bellevue, NE on July 28, 2022. Family, friends and Air Force members were in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852789
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-JH094-648
|Filename:
|DOD_109142211
|Length:
|01:13:32
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
