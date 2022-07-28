Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF #6 McCoy memorial service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    A memorial service was held for CMSAF #6 James McCoy at St. Matthews Church in Bellevue, NE on July 28, 2022. Family, friends and Air Force members were in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852789
    VIRIN: 220728-F-JH094-648
    Filename: DOD_109142211
    Length: 01:13:32
    Location: BELLEVUE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF #6 McCoy memorial service, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMSAF#6
    ChiefMcCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT