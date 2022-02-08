Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Happiness Challenge

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center is having a “Happiness Challenge” throughout the month of August. The challenge encourages individuals to take time each day and focus on different aspects of resilience and happiness and is designed to remind us how small changes can make a big difference in our happiness!

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 10:09
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, BAMC Happiness Challenge, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Happiness Challenge

