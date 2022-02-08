BAMC Happiness Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brooke Army Medical Center is having a “Happiness Challenge” throughout the month of August. The challenge encourages individuals to take time each day and focus on different aspects of resilience and happiness and is designed to remind us how small changes can make a big difference in our happiness!