Eastern Kentucky Flood Rescue 2022 - Social Media

The National Guard has rescued or relocated around 500 people rescued/relocated since its activation via a Kentucky state of emergency declaration on July 28, 2022 – now elevated to a federal disaster declaration in several counties – following heavy overnight rain and severe flash flooding in many of the rural counties that lie in Kentucky’s Central Appalachia region. Tennessee and West Virginia Guard members were mobilized a few hours later under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, agreement between the states.
U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shaun Morris, UH-60 Crew Chief Standardization Instructor DET 1 C Co 2/238th AVN
