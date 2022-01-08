Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eastern Kentucky Flood Rescue 2022 - Social Media

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard has rescued or relocated around 500 people rescued/relocated since its activation via a Kentucky state of emergency declaration on July 28, 2022 – now elevated to a federal disaster declaration in several counties – following heavy overnight rain and severe flash flooding in many of the rural counties that lie in Kentucky’s Central Appalachia region. Tennessee and West Virginia Guard members were mobilized a few hours later under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, agreement between the states.

    U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Shaun Morris, UH-60 Crew Chief Standardization Instructor DET 1 C Co 2/238th AVN

    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 08:59
    This work, Eastern Kentucky Flood Rescue 2022 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

