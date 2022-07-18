Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Mascots: Lucy

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lucy, the 39th Maintenance Squadron mascot, has been an Incirlik Air Base resident for over 10 years. Her duties include taking naps, stealing food, and most importantly, providing morale for service members across base. If you see Lucy, don't be shy, say hi!

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 08:27
    Category: Series
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Lucy
    39th Maintenance Squadron
    39th Weapons System Security Group

