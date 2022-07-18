Lucy, the 39th Maintenance Squadron mascot, has been an Incirlik Air Base resident for over 10 years. Her duties include taking naps, stealing food, and most importantly, providing morale for service members across base. If you see Lucy, don't be shy, say hi!
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 08:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852767
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-EZ689-419
|Filename:
|DOD_109141842
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Mascots: Lucy, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SSgt Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT