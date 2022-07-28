The 86th Airlift Wing conducts Operation Varsity 22-3, a mission assurance exercise. All of the 86th AW as well as the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing and 521 Air Mobility Operations Wing joined together to practice procedures to fire and emergency services disaster, aircraft incident and active shooter scenarios. These inspections are important to test and validate plans, policies, procedures, capabilities, and identify resource requirements, capability gaps, strengths and areas for improvement.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 05:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852765
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-GR961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109141714
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
