    Operation Varsity 22-3

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Airlift Wing conducts Operation Varsity 22-3, a mission assurance exercise. All of the 86th AW as well as the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing and 521 Air Mobility Operations Wing joined together to practice procedures to fire and emergency services disaster, aircraft incident and active shooter scenarios. These inspections are important to test and validate plans, policies, procedures, capabilities, and identify resource requirements, capability gaps, strengths and areas for improvement.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852765
    VIRIN: 220802-F-GR961-1001
    Filename: DOD_109141714
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Operation Varsity 22-3, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    medical
    firefighter
    first responders
    fire department
    security forces
    exercise
    emergency
    recovery operations
    aircraft incident

