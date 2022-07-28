video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 86th Airlift Wing conducts Operation Varsity 22-3, a mission assurance exercise. All of the 86th AW as well as the 435 Air Ground Operations Wing and 521 Air Mobility Operations Wing joined together to practice procedures to fire and emergency services disaster, aircraft incident and active shooter scenarios. These inspections are important to test and validate plans, policies, procedures, capabilities, and identify resource requirements, capability gaps, strengths and areas for improvement.