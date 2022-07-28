USO Humphreys hosted their special delivery baby shower here on Camp Humphreys. The event was sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, attendees were eligible to win prizes for their new babies.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 02:02
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
This work, USO HUMPHREYS BABY SHOWER - JULY 2022, by SPC Emily Dawson and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
