    USO HUMPHREYS BABY SHOWER - JULY 2022

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    USO Humphreys hosted their special delivery baby shower here on Camp Humphreys. The event was sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, attendees were eligible to win prizes for their new babies.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 02:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852751
    VIRIN: 220728-A-OS914-001
    Filename: DOD_109141560
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO HUMPHREYS BABY SHOWER - JULY 2022, by SPC Emily Dawson and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    USO Baby Shower
    USO HUMPHREYS

