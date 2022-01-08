Multinational Amphibious Assault

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (Aug. 1, 2022) Forces from the United States, Australia, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, Chile, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka conduct an amphibious assault during a multinational littoral operations exercise as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Omar V. Elorza)
