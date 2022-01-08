Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Amphibious Assault

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Omar Elorza 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (Aug. 1, 2022) Forces from the United States, Australia, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Malaysia, Chile, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka conduct an amphibious assault during a multinational littoral operations exercise as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Omar V. Elorza)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 00:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852749
    VIRIN: 220801-M-OK703-1001
    Filename: DOD_109141534
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: HI, US

    multinational
    amphibious assault
    allies and partners
    force design
    rimpac2022

