    Coast Guard rescues 64-year-old man from tanker vessel near Corpus Christi, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a crew member from the tanker vessel Laurentia Desagagnes near Corpus Christi, Texas, August 1, 2022. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and took him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852736
    VIRIN: 220801-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109141226
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: TX, US

    medevac
    search and rescue
    coast guard
    dolphin
    mh-65l

