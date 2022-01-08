A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues a crew member from the tanker vessel Laurentia Desgagnes near Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022. The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and took him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852736
|VIRIN:
|220801-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109141226
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewman from tanker vessel near Corpus Christi, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT