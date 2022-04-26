Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA Equipment Removal Project Off Nanakuli Beach

    WAIANAE, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220426-N-KN989-1001 WAIANAE, Hawaii (April 26, 2022) Dawn Rodes, Ranges Program Manager, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Headquarters, Sea 05H, answers questions about the Fleet Operational Readiness Accuracy Check Site (FORACS) project at Nanakuli Beach Park. The final phase of the three-phase project focuses on removing a 20-inch conduit and the top portions of three manhole/vaults, then laying colored cement over the remaining conduit trench and matching the natural rock color and surface height. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852704
    VIRIN: 220426-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109140722
    Length: 00:12:11
    Location: WAIANAE, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Command
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    NAVSEA
    Naval Sea Systems
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Dawn Rodes

