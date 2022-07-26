Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 721st MSS Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2022

    Video by Capt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    The 721st Mobility Support Squadron is located on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and is the only one of its kind. 721st MSS Airmen provide command and control, expeditionary aircrew support, and aeromedical evacuation capabilities to U.S. Transportation Command taskings in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852701
    VIRIN: 220726-F-MA528-335
    Filename: DOD_109140657
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 721st MSS Mission Video, by Capt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721st MSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT