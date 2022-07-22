B-roll clips from the 2022 Montana's Military Open House event co-hosted by the 120th Airlift Wing and the 341st Missile Wing at the Montana Air National Guard July 24, 2022. This package includes footage from Friday afternoon includes set up, aerial acts rehearsal, and arrival of the U.S Thunderbirds demonstration team.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852694
|VIRIN:
|220722-Z-XJ318-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109140510
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Montana's Military Open House B-roll, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
