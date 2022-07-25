Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: Partnerships for PME

    MONTGOMERY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Welcome to the Air Force's Global Classroom! On today's episode of #AFCLCTV, we'll chat with NCO Academy Program Manager MSgt Aaron Haygood and Superintendent of EPME Academic Affairs SMSgt Anisa Haney at the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education on the use of AFCLC's Culture Guide app courses for enlisted professional military education.
    #AFCLCTV #EPME #usaf #CultureGuideApp #AFCLCGlobalClassroom #WeAreAFCLC

    Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed or implied in the contents of this video are those of the authors. They should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Education and Training Command, Air University, or other agencies or departments of the U.S. government or their international equivalents. In addition, the use of 'Zoom' or any other communication media used in this video are not promoted by Air University or the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MONTGOMERY, US

    EPME
    professional military education
    Barnes Center
    Culture Guide app
    AFCLC TV
    Air Force's Global Classroom

