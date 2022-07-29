Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WAREX 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    WAREX 2022 is a combined training exercise conducted at Fort McCoy, WI and planed and managed by the 78th Training Division. All the footage contained in this production was acquired by PA Specialists under the command of the 361st TPASE during the second of three iterations of WAREX conducted by the 78th TD.
    More than 1200 Soldiers participated in the exercise which tested individual soldiers and units on various aspects of their military role.


    Music:
    'Hard Heavy' by Wolf Samuels
    Courtesy Artlist License #4264814

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852690
    VIRIN: 220729-A-EL344-962
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109140466
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Lightning Strikes
    RailSplitters
    WAREX782202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT