WAREX 2022 is a combined training exercise conducted at Fort McCoy, WI and planed and managed by the 78th Training Division. All the footage contained in this production was acquired by PA Specialists under the command of the 361st TPASE during the second of three iterations of WAREX conducted by the 78th TD.

More than 1200 Soldiers participated in the exercise which tested individual soldiers and units on various aspects of their military role.





Music:

'Hard Heavy' by Wolf Samuels

Courtesy Artlist License #4264814