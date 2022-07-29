WAREX 2022 is a combined training exercise conducted at Fort McCoy, WI and planed and managed by the 78th Training Division. All the footage contained in this production was acquired by PA Specialists under the command of the 361st TPASE during the second of three iterations of WAREX conducted by the 78th TD.
More than 1200 Soldiers participated in the exercise which tested individual soldiers and units on various aspects of their military role.
Music:
'Hard Heavy' by Wolf Samuels
Courtesy Artlist License #4264814
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852690
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-EL344-962
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109140466
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
