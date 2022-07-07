Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dworshak National Fish Hatchery Transfer

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has transferred fish production management at this federal facility to the Nez Perce Tribe. This is an example of USACE fulfilling its Tribal trust responsibilities and placing the Tribe in a position to play a direct role in the sustainability of this resource and their Tribe’s future.

    MUSIC:

    LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
    =================================================
    This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
    on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
    one Single Use for this Registered Project.

    Item Title: This Strings
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/this-stri...
    Item ID: G7AEC42
    Author Username: SersalStudio
    Licensee: Matthew Cole
    Registered Project Name: Dworshak
    License Date: July 7th, 2022
    Item License Code: J8EP2FB9HS

    The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End
    Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues
    for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).

    For any queries related to this document or license please contact
    Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/e...

    Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)
    PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia
    ==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 15:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 852688
    VIRIN: 220707-A-ER662-0653
    Filename: DOD_109140408
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Dworshak
    USACE Walla Walla
    steelhead fish
    fish barge
    juvenile adult fish facility

