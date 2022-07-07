Dworshak National Fish Hatchery Transfer

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has transferred fish production management at this federal facility to the Nez Perce Tribe. This is an example of USACE fulfilling its Tribal trust responsibilities and placing the Tribe in a position to play a direct role in the sustainability of this resource and their Tribe’s future.
MUSIC:
LICENSE CERTIFICATE: Envato Elements Item
=================================================
This license certificate documents a license to use the item listed below
on a non-exclusive, commercial, worldwide and revokable basis, for
one Single Use for this Registered Project.
Item Title: This Strings
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/this-stri...
Item ID: G7AEC42
Author Username: SersalStudio
Licensee: Matthew Cole
Registered Project Name: Dworshak
License Date: July 7th, 2022
Item License Code: J8EP2FB9HS
The license you hold for this item is only valid if you complete your End
Product while your subscription is active. Then the license continues
for the life of the End Product (even if your subscription ends).
For any queries related to this document or license please contact
Envato Support via https://help.elements.envato.com/hc/e...
Envato Elements Pty Ltd (ABN 87 613 824 258)
PO Box 16122, Collins St West, VIC 8007, Australia
==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 15:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|852688
|VIRIN:
|220707-A-ER662-0653
|Filename:
|DOD_109140408
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|WALLA WALLA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT