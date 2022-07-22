Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 surgeons conduct osteosarcoma surgery in Honduras

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and Honduran surgical teams perform limb-salvage surgery on a patient with osteosarcoma July 22, 2022, at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. During the surgery, the surgeons removed a tumor and completed a distal femur replacement. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.01.2022 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852687
    VIRIN: 220722-F-UA699-2001
    Filename: DOD_109140371
    Length: 00:14:31
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 surgeons conduct osteosarcoma surgery in Honduras, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    J-TFBravo
    HEART22

