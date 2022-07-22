HEART 22 surgeons conduct osteosarcoma surgery in Honduras

U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and Honduran surgical teams perform limb-salvage surgery on a patient with osteosarcoma July 22, 2022, at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. During the surgery, the surgeons removed a tumor and completed a distal femur replacement. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2022 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852687
|VIRIN:
|220722-F-UA699-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109140371
|Length:
|00:14:31
|Location:
|TEGUCIGALPA, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
